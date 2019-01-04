close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
AFP
January 4, 2019

Bosnia charges Iraqi, two Pakistanis with people smuggling

World

AFP
January 4, 2019

SARAJEVO: Bosnian prosecutors on Thursday charged seven people, including one Iraqi and two Pakistani men, with people smuggling. The group is suspected of ferrying at least 46 people through Bosnia into EU member state Croatia, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. They made at least $40,800 (35,800 euros) from the trade, it added. The Iraqi and two Pakistanis, who allegedly ran the criminal group, falsely presented themselves as migrants “in order to make contacts with persons ready to pay large amounts for illegal smuggling towards EU countries”, prosecutors said. Bosnia has become a key transit country carrying migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa towards the European Union.

