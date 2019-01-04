close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 4, 2019

Major tsunami struck southern China in 1076

World

AFP
January 4, 2019

HONG KONG: A major tsunami struck China’s southern coast in 1076 causing “drastic cultural decline”, Chinese researchers say, in a study with implications for a densely populated region boasting multiple coastal nuclear power plants. There is a growing body of scientific evidence suggesting an earthquake in the Manila Trench sent a wall of water coursing into what is now China’s Guangdong province around a thousand years ago. Now scientists believe they have narrowed down the date to an exact year — 1076 -- and say the new data should set alarm bells ringing over whether enough is being done to defend against future tsunamis. “This study confirms the risk of tsunamis in the South China Sea,” the teams from the University of Science and Technology and East China Normal University wrote in January’s issue of Chinese Science Bulletin.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World