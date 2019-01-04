Conference highlights heinous practice of forced marriages

Islamabad: Centre for Rule of Law Islamabad Pakistan (CRoLI), conducted a conference on the Hague Convention’s post-ratification scenario at the Punjab Police College, Sehala. The conference addressed, inter alia, the requisite procedure pertaining to the enforcement of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (ratification and aftermath).

More than 30 police officers under training Inspector’s Legal from various units attended the seminar. The conference featured presentations on wide-ranging topics with regard to grave issue of forced marriages, the rights of foreign prisoners and international child abduction.

The conference commenced with a brief overview of the projects and activities pertaining to the myriad areas of public interest litigation undertaken by CRoLI.

Conference highlighted heinous practice of forced marriages which is rampant throughout the country. The presentation, given by Advocate Faryal Ayub shed light on the socio-legal repercussions of forced marriages and the concerted efforts for reforms to curb these abhorrent and anachronistic customs.

The conference also featured a presentation on the Rights of Foreign Prisoners by Barrister Zainab Khan. Ms. Khan’s presentation elucidated the legal framework pertaining to foreign prisoners, in particular, the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978. She further delved into the enforcement of the guidelines set forth in the United Nations Convention Against Torture as well as the rights enshrined in the Vienna Convention. Ms. Khan concluded with a comprehensive appraisal of the recommendations and the legal assistance provided to foreign prisoners by CRoLI.

Muhammad Majid Bashir gave the keynote address at the Conference on the Hague Convention (ratification and aftermath). The focal point of the lecture was to provide an insight into the relevant case law concerning child abduction along with the implementation of the Hague Convention in Pakistan. The session came to a conclusion with Mr. Bashir engaging in an interactive Q&A session with the esteemed guests. The conference wrapped up with the award of certificates to the participants.