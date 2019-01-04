ICT admin launches anti-drug campaign

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) adminisatration on Thursday launched a special campaign against drugs to raise awareness among citizens with special focus to youth about the harmful effects of drugs.

Under the campaign, literature for creating awareness against tobacco is being distributed and road-shows are also being arranged in different areas of federal capital including Karachi Company, Sector F-11 and along Kashmir Highway.

Besides that the city administration has continued its drive against quacks and sealed six more medical centres in the jurisdiction of police station Tarnol including arrest of eight persons. Naveed, Haris, Khattak, Jinnah medical centres, Khyber Hospital and Maternity Home and Hope Care Hospital were sealed for not following the instructions of PMDC and absence of doctors, poor hygienic conditions, fake laboratories and untrained staff members. Action was taken as per section 28, 28 A of PMDC ordinance 2015.