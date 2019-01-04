FIA seizes KKF properties worth Rs3.5 billion

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday made a major headway in a money laundering case pertaining to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

The FIA has seized 29 properties worth Rs3.5 billion belonging to the KKF. "The seized properties of KKF are located in various areas of Karachi," the FIA said. "The KKF bought these properties from the extortion money," the investigation agency further said.

The FIA added:"The money earned as rent from these properties was used for two purposes — it used to be sent to London through at least six facilitators and was also given to the families of deceased and the imprisoned party workers.

"For the time being, money has not been stopped from being given to the families of deceased and the imprisoned party workers," the investigation agency said. "Babar Ghauri, Khawaja Sohail Mansoor and Senator Ahmed Ali are among the facilitators who sent the money to Britain," it added. "Transactions were also made through fake names."

Dr Mazharul Haq Kakakhel, head of Anti-Terrorism Wing Islamabad, is supervising the investigation of the case.