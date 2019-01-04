Solskjaer wants to stay as Man United boss

NEWCASTLE, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined Matt Busby in the Manchester United record books in his team’s 2-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday and admitted he does not want to leave the club in the summer.

The United interim manager, in charge until the end of the season when he is scheduled to return to his Norwegian club Molde, has now won his first four games in charge.“I don’t want to (leave),” said Solskjaer when asked about his future beyond this season.

“It is such a great bunch of players, a fantastic atmosphere. But it is the next game, the next game and I am doing my job for as long as I am here.”United will now move on to much tougher challenges, starting with the visit to Tottenham on Sunday.