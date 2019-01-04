Khashoggi trial opens: Prosecutor seeks death sentences

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s attorney general sought the death penalty for five of 11 defendants charged with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as their high-profile trial opened in Riyadh on Thursday.

All 11 accused were present with their lawyers at the first session of the trial, the attorney general said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. Saudi Arabia had twice submitted formal requests for evidence from Turkey -- where Khashoggi was murdered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate on October 2 -- but had received no response, the statement added. The names of the defendants have not been officially released. Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, was murdered in what Riyadh called a "rogue" operation, tipping the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises.

The 59-year-old Saudi insider-turned-critic was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a team of 15 Saudis sent to Istanbul for the killing, according to Turkish officials.