The Kohistan murders

All the way back in 2012, four women, one minor girl and three men were believed to have been killed on the orders of a jirga in Kohistan just because they were videotaped singing and dancing at a wedding. One would think that in the seven years since the country’s justice system would be busy capturing, putting on trial and convicting the murderers and the members of the illegal jirga which gave the orders to kill these eight people. Instead, the intervening period has been wasted just trying to confirm whether the murdered women were in fact killed or whether they even existed at all. Media coverage given to the murders at the time they took place led to the Supreme Court taking up the case in 2012. It sent a fact-finding mission to Kohistan to ascertain the facts but the mission was unable to confirm that the killings had taken place. Two of the four women were presented by the accused before a district and sessions judge in Kohistan but he quickly concluded that they were not the ones in the wedding video. That there has been no trace of any of the women or the young girl and that a court in Peshawar convicted five people of the murder of the three men at the wedding should make it obvious that these murders did indeed take place. Yet it has taken seven long years for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to finally admit to the Supreme Court that the women are not alive.

It should be clear to everyone what is happening here. Jirga members tend to be among the most influential and powerful people in an area while the lives of women are all too often treated as dispensable. That convictions were quickly secured for the murders of the men even as the authorities were trying to erase the identity of the women tells us everything we need to know about the state of our country today. Just two years ago, the advocate general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the provincial government had verified that the women were alive. There need to be consequences for these mistakes, whether they were intentional or not. The Supreme Court should now pursue the killers and those who tried to cover up the incident. The only way to prevent a reoccurrence is if government officials are shown there are consequences for not taking seriously a matter as grave as this.