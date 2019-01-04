close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
January 4, 2019

Hard times

Newspost

January 4, 2019

The JIT report of money laundering cases against the PPP leadership has shaken Sindh’s political arena. Such severe allegations may badly affect the PPP – one of Pakistan’s largest political parties. All the efforts that Bilawal has made to create a great impact on parliamentary politics can fall flat through the game policies of the PTI government.

It is clear that the ruling party wants to dominate Sindh. But, it must understand that overthrowing the PPP government in Sindh is not an easy task. Separating the accountability system from politics has now become essential. People fear that the current situation is likely to escalate the political war between the two parties, that may be disastrous for the country.

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

