Fri Jan 04, 2019
January 4, 2019

Cash flow

Newspost

Foreign investment is the inflow of billions of dollars from developed countries to the developing ones. It is an essential solution to many problems that hinder economic growth and development process of developing nations. It helps solve a number of issues such as healthcare crisis and infrastructure maintenance, introduce literacy programmes and provide food assistance.

Pakistan’s new government is convincing friendly countries to invest in the country. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have shown interest in investing in several projects in Pakistan. It is hoped that through these foreign investments, Pakistan’s economy will finally be able to recover.

Sheeraz Akhtar Bhutto

Shikarpur

