Fri Jan 04, 2019
January 4, 2019

Homework burden

Newspost

January 4, 2019

Many schools, colleges and universities have deprived students of their freedom by burdening them with assignments, presentations and projects. Fast-approaching deadlines and excessive homework have taken a toll on mental health of students. In order to retain students’ interest in studies, educators should ensure that students are not burdened by homework.

A selected number of assignments should be assigned every month. Lengthy assignments should be prohibited and sufficient time should be given for the submission of assignments and projects.

Shoaib Nawab

Shikarpur

