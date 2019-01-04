Homework burden

Many schools, colleges and universities have deprived students of their freedom by burdening them with assignments, presentations and projects. Fast-approaching deadlines and excessive homework have taken a toll on mental health of students. In order to retain students’ interest in studies, educators should ensure that students are not burdened by homework.

A selected number of assignments should be assigned every month. Lengthy assignments should be prohibited and sufficient time should be given for the submission of assignments and projects.

Shoaib Nawab

Shikarpur