Homework burden

Many schools, colleges and universities have deprived students of their freedom by burdening them with assignments, presentations and projects. Fast-approaching deadlines and excessive homework have taken a toll on mental health of students. In order to retain students’ interest in studies, educators should ensure that students are not burdened by homework.
A selected number of assignments should be assigned every month. Lengthy assignments should be prohibited and sufficient time should be given for the submission of assignments and projects.
Shoaib Nawab
Shikarpur
