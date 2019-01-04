Bangladesh elections

This refers to the editorial ‘Bangladesh elections’ (January 2). The High Commission would like to make the following comments: the 11th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh were held in a free and fair manner, without any major occurrence except for isolated incidents of violence in some parts of the country. As many as 175 foreign election observers visited polling centres and monitored the polling. They expressed satisfaction at the overall peaceful environment and fairness of the elections which gave a solid mandate to the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. It is insulting to the electorate to insinuate that the ruling party’s victory is the evidence of rigging. While there are some reports of sporadic irregularities, they are not enough to affect the result. With regard to allegations, the Election Commission has assured that “legal action will be taken after investigating each of the incidents of election violence”.

Contrary to the claim of arrests of opposition workers, the fact is that no opposition worker was arrested for political reasons; some arrests were made on specific criminal charges. It must be made absolutely clear that Bangladesh is a liberal and progressive democracy where people from all faiths, cast and creed enjoy equal rights. It is a country where the opposition is vocal, civil society is vibrant, judiciary is independent, civilian rule is supreme and media is free. There is no curb on media freedom in Bangladesh. Through the digital security law, parliament took the timely and exemplary decision to address the contemporary challenges of unbridled spread of rumours/fake news, incitement, hatred, militancy, extremism, defamation and obscenity via social media.

The recently held general elections in Bangladesh have ended in an unprecedented way. The Awami League secured 288 out of 300 seats. This means that the party has won by a 96 percent majority.

The main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, secured only seven seats. The current unprecedented results will bring a one-party system, which is a menace for democracy, to Bangladesh. If the situation remains unchanged, it is feared that there will be no civil, democratic, social and political liberty in Bangladesh.

The Awami League has won the Bangladesh general elections with a significant majority. However, the country’s opposition claims that the process wasn’t carried out under fair conditions. News stories from inside the country and reports coming out from the international media have also pointed out that opposition leaders and workers were arrested in the run-up to the elections.

Many people point out, however, that Bangladesh’s economy is doing so well under this government. At the same time, the party is also being blamed for being tough on dissent. Whatever the reality may be, it seems the recently held elections have further strengthened political divisions in the country.

