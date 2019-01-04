Airbus finalises $11bln in jet deals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Paris: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth $11 billion (9.7 billion euros).
Sixty of the aircraft will go to low-cost US carrier JetBlue and another 60 to a start-up called Moxy that should begin operations in 2021, Airbus said.
Paris: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth $11 billion (9.7 billion euros).
Sixty of the aircraft will go to low-cost US carrier JetBlue and another 60 to a start-up called Moxy that should begin operations in 2021, Airbus said.