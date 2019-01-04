close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 4, 2019

Airbus finalises $11bln in jet deals

Business

AFP
January 4, 2019

Paris: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth $11 billion (9.7 billion euros).

Sixty of the aircraft will go to low-cost US carrier JetBlue and another 60 to a start-up called Moxy that should begin operations in 2021, Airbus said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business