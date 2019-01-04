Airbus finalises $11bln in jet deals

Paris: European aircraft manufacturer Airbus said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of 120 A220-300 single-aisle jets worth $11 billion (9.7 billion euros).

Sixty of the aircraft will go to low-cost US carrier JetBlue and another 60 to a start-up called Moxy that should begin operations in 2021, Airbus said.