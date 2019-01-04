Business-friendly atmosphere urged

LAHORE: Officials of the tax departments are misusing sections 38-B and 40-B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990; therefore, these should be withdrawn to ensure business-friendly atmosphere in the country.

These views were expressed by LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, while addressing a meeting of commercial importers, departmental and brand stores at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The participants said misuse of powers by the tax officials is highly unacceptable, as it is nothing else, but to harass the business community.

They said raids on business premises and markets and harassment measures by the staff of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are not only adding to the miseries of the business community, but are also promoting trust deficit between the government and businesses.

The LCCI vice pre3sident said foreign investors were not ready to invest in Pakistan until the government facilitates the business community for smooth running of their businesses. The authorities are just busy in meeting their targets, he added.