Selling family silver won’t help economy strike gold

LAHORE: Pakistan lacks the key ingredients essential for sustained growth that include rich human capital, large exportable surplus and wide product range and a vibrant private sector that is not overly dependent on public sector.

It has now been established that a country cannot have productivity or become globally integrated until and unless it has people with capacity and skills.

Pakistan is handicapped by its poor human resource and low productivity. Our plan to accelerate growth with currently available human resource is unlikely to succeed.

Among the low-tech exports, apparel products have bright prospects for Pakistan to excel in. Even in this respect we lack low-skilled stitching workforce.

The apparel exporters are forced to provide short in-house training to fill the workers gap.

This short training does not instill proper skills into the workers. This industry needs properly trained workers on quality stitching machines.

This is the reason we have been exporting low quality value-added textile products.

The policy planners are alive to this handicap but have made training arrangement for women, who cannot fulfill the requirement of even one midsized stitching unit.

Federal and provincial governments are wasting fortunes in operating vocational training centers that offer courses for obsolete skills. If all these resources are diverted towards apparel-making skills, the exporting units would increase exports with added efficiency. Bangladesh has provided employment to millions women by ensuring workers with proper skills for their exporting apparel units.

The planners should now get serious and start training upcoming workers for high-tech skills.

If we look at our competing economies we will observe that none of these countries could have developed without being able to sell their products to others as well as acting as a destination for goods, services, and capital from others.

It is thus unlikely that a country can accelerate growth without encouraging exports and foreign investment. If we look at Pakistan’s export performance of last six years and even recent export trends show that we are far away from sustained growth path.

The status of foreign investment is even more pathetic. Normal foreign investment in the country has averaged less than $1.5 billion per annum. The much touted investment in the Musharaf era was because we sold our family silver.

Many banks and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) were preferentially sold to foreign investors when they could have been purchased by local investors as well. We are still to get $799 million outstanding dues on account of handing over company to Dubai-based telecom giant Etsalat.

Pakistan’s economic strategy relies heavily on the public sector. The private sector needs power, gas, telecom facilities, and water to operate industries.

The public sector has a monopoly on each of these important inputs.

All the public sector companies are highly inefficient. This has increased the cost of doing business of private sector.

Countries with economic strategies relying heavily on the public sector were left behind. Indeed, even countries with authoritarian political structures have made rapid economic progress by liberalising their economic structures.

The most important measures needed to improve the profitability of private investment are tied to good governance. These, for example, would require addressing the workings of the bureaucracy, judicial system, taxation system, regulatory framework, price mechanism, institutional arrangements for education, and technical training, and so on and so forth.

Long-term studies in Pakistan show that from 1970 to 2005, productivity growth accounted for roughly 20 percent of the growth of Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP), while it accounted for 30 percent of the GDP for India and the East Asia and Pacific region.

In fact the report points out that in the decade 1998-2008 productivity accounted for only 11 percent of the growth of Pakistan's GDP, which was four times lower than India.

In Pakistan, growth was dragged down by the persistent institutional degradation.

The entire system has collapsed. Corruption drew strength from the same and destroyed the social fabric of the country. It crept into the education and health sectors as well, undermining the learning process of students and deteriorating the health of the nation. Both these factors are vital for productivity that and there are no two ways about it.