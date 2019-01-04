Stocks bleed for second day as economic uncertainty bites

Stocks on Thursday suffered yet another ground-and-pound, losing thick gains in thin trade, as cagey investors cocooned themselves around the sidelines, amid speculations on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout deal and a new mini-budget that is due soon, dealers said.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks were weighed down by worries over global rout and dismal CPI inflation numbers at 6.05 percent year-on-year for December 2018 amid thin trade that witnessed institutional support on reports of likely receipt of $1billion from Saudi Arabia in selected oversold oil, banking, and fertiliser stocks.

“Concerns for pending circular debt, uncertainty over terms of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout and disappointing oil sales in December 2018 dragged the stocks down,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.67 percent or 253.24 points to close at 37,542.01 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.53 percent or 93.75 points to end at 17,596.22 points. Of 319 active scrips, 88 moved up, 219 retreated, and 12 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 67.958 million shares against a turnover of 133.646 million shares in yesterday’s session. Investor participation was disappointing today as traded volumes fell by 49 percent, while traded value decreased by 49 percent to $24 million. Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modaraba, said there could be no second thought that stocks were in gross oversold position and short-selling punters were whooping it up for the time being.

“Corporate rivalries working to undermine each other will be an exercise in futility and should not go unchecked,” Ghaffar said adding personal interests and clashes would cost everyone and soon eradicate one or the other.

Shankar Talreja, analyst at Topline Securities, said urea sales fell short of their expectations. “We were expecting a growth of two percent in urea sales during 2018,” Talreja said pinning the low sales on water shortage in some areas of Pakistan. The sentiment at the local bourse remained unchanged and was mostly dictated by a lack of positive triggers. Investors said they were anxiously waiting for the arrival of Chinese assistance worth $2 billion Beijing announced it would lend Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, at the earliest. Country's foreign currency stash has been continuously on the decline for a while now, sending negative signals about the state of our economy.

Fertiliser companies shed weight on the report that the sales of urea have slowed in December as well as in calendar year 2018. Urea sales were expected to be at around 710,000 tons in December, taking the 2018 sales to an estimated 5.86 million tons, down by one percent.

Moreover, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s inflation clocked in at 6.2 percent in December 2018. The highest gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs75.00 to close at Rs72.00/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs18.11 to finish at Rs1304.90/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, which went down Rs429.00 to close at Rs8501.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco that lost Rs142.98 to close at Rs2856.02/share.

Engro Polymer recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 1.678 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.34 to close at Rs38.88/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited recording a turnover of 10.927 billion shares, and losing Rs1.06 to end at Rs22.34/share.