Rupee weakens

The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Thursday due to routine dollar demand from importers, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.90 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close.

“We expect the rupee to post slight losses, but it is unlikely to break 139/dollar level this week,” a dealer said. In the open market, the rupee stayed flat at 139.20 against the dollar on the back of slowdown in the demand for the foreign currency.