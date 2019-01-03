Lahore emerge U-13 champs

LAHORE: Lahore clinched the Under-13 Inter- Regional Cricket Tournament title beating Rawalpindi in the final by 40 runs at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Wednesday. Having scored 141 runs for three in 25 overs, Lahore bowled out Rawalpindi for 101 in 22.3 overs in a low-scoring final.

Obaid Shahid with 54 was the leading scorer of Lahore side. He got 26 runs support from Fahamul Haq. From Rawalpindi Irshad Ahmed 29 and Azan Mehdi scored 29 and 20 respectively while their main batting fell to Faham and M Usman. They claimed three and two wickets respectively.

Scores: Lahore 141-3 in 25 overs (Obaid Shahid 54, Fahamul Haq 26). Rawalpindi 101 all out in 22.3 overs (Irshad Ahmed 29, M. Azan Mehdi 20, Fahamul Haq 3-4, M Usman 2-15).

Man of the match of final: Ubaid Shahid (Lahore); Best batsman: Ubaid Shahid (Lahore); Best bowler: Zohaib Khan (Lahore); Best wicketkeeper: Shahbaz Javed (Lahore); Best fielder: Mazhar Ahmed (FATA); Best all-rounder: M Arshad (Rawalpindi).