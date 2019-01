Qarshi Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Turk Plast defeated Chaudhry Sports by three wickets in the 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship here at Stags Ground.

Scores: Chaudhry Sports 80 all out in 21.2 overs (Ch Shafqat Hussain 29, Javaid Hafeez 17, Rana Naveedul Hasan 5/9, Kamran Hussain 3/18 and Sarfraz Hussain 2/14). Turk Plast 81/7 in 15.5 overs (Kamran Hussain 41*, Rana Naveedul Hassan 21, Zulfiqar Ahmad 6/30). Ahsan Raza gave away man of the match award to Kamran Hussain.