Thu Jan 03, 2019
Agencies
January 3, 2019

Gayle, AB de Villiers in Rangpur squad for BPL

Sports

A
Agencies
January 3, 2019

DHAKA: Rangpur Riders have assembled a team befitting defending champions. Mashrafe Mortaza, the newly elected MP, will have eyes on an unprecedented fifth BPL triumph for himself with Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Alex Hales, Ravi Bopara and Rilee Rossouw part of his batting arsenal.

All five can’t be picked on the same day, as the Riders will look for control with the ball, too, as they enter the tournament as favourites. To balance out the batting might, they have Mashrafe, Sheldon Cottrell, Abul Hasan and Shafiul Islam in the pace attack, as well as the left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and offspinner Sohag Gazi.

In an already well-crafted team, AB de Villiers’ gigantic presence will only make the Riders a stronger unit. Rangpur Riders squad: Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam, M Mithun, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, AB de Villiers, Shafiul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Maruf, Ravi Bopara, Rilee Rossouw, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Fardeen Hasan, Benny Howell, Sheldon Cottrell, Sean Williams.

