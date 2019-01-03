Tendulkar’s coach Achrekar dies at 86

MUMBAI: Ramakant Achrekar, the coach who channeled Sachin Tendulkar’s cricketing pursuits by turning him from an aspiring fast bowler to a world-beating batsman, died in Mumbai at the age of 86.Achrekar had been unwell for a while and had suffered from reduced mobility after a stroke in 2013. Achrekar’s academy in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park area churned out several others who played for India, including Vinod Kambli, Praveen Amre, Ajit Agarkar and Ramesh Powar. It was Achrekar who suggested to a 11-year old Tendulkar that he switch schools - from Bandra’s New English School to Sharadashram Vidya Mandir - to better his cricketing pursuits. As a player, Achrekar featured in a solitary first-class game for State Bank of India against a Hyderabad Cricket Association XI in 1960.