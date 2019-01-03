‘WADA now must act on Russia missing deadline’

DUBLIN: The World Anti-Doping Agency should act now over Russia’s failure to meet a December 31 deadline to hand over data from its anti-doping laboratory in Moscow, the National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADO) said on Wednesday.

WADA, whose underfire president Craig Reedie declared himself “bitterly disappointed” by Russia missing the deadline, have scheduled a Compliance and Review Committee (CRC) meeting in a fortnight’s time, but NADO said in their statement it must be brought forward and dealt with immediately.

“NADO leaders now call on WADA to acknowledge the gravity of this missed deadline and call for an immediate review and recommendation from the CRC,” it said in a statement which was supported by the National Anti-Doping organisations of 16 countries including France, the United States and Australia.

“After more than three years of review, indecision and compromise in response to the worst doping scandal in the history of sport, the time has come to demonstrate that no individual nor nation is exempt from compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.”

The end-of-year deadline was set in September, when WADA lifted a ban on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), paving the way for Russian athletes to return to competition across all sports after a report which uncovered a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia.