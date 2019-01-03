Injured Nadal out, Murray stunned

BRISBANE, Australia: Rafael Nadal on Wednesday withdrew from the season-opening Brisbane International after an MRI revealed a slight strain of his left thigh.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev showed Andy Murray just how much work he still has to do, when he beat the former world number one in straight sets in the Brisbane International. Nadal, who had a first round bye, was scheduled to play his second round match against Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday. However, after conferring with his doctors he decided to withdraw to ensure he would be fit to play the Australian Open later this month. Nadal, the current world number two, has not played a main tour event since a knee problem forced him to retire during his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September.

The 32-year-old had surgery on his ankle in November to remove a loose intra-articular body and only resumed training three weeks ago. He played the opening round at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, where he lost to South African Kevin Anderson. Nadal said doctors were confident he would be fit to play in Melbourne.

Murray is making a comeback to the sport after a disastrous 2018, during which he played just six tournaments and was out of the game for 11 months with a hip injury.He had a comfortable first round win over James Duckworth but found the step up in class too much against Medvedev, the 22-year-old Russian cruising to a 7-5, 6-2 win in just 80 minutes. Medvedev is a rising star of the sport, winning seven titles in 2018 on his way to a world ranking of 16.

He broke Murray early in the first set and although Murray got back on level terms, Medvedev broke again late in the first set to gain the advantage. Murray was broken twice at the start of the second to fall behind 0-4 and there was no way back for the 31-year-old Scot. Medvedev will meet Canada’s Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals. The huge-serving Raonic fired down 21 aces in his 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win over Serbian qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic to go with the 18 he served in the first round.

Earlier, Japanese star Kei Nishikori eased past American Denis Kudla 7-5, 6-2. Nishikori had too many answers for Kudla, breaking him towards the end of the first set and twice in the second for a comfortable victory.

Nishikori will now play sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals, a rematch of the 2017 final won by the Bulgarian.Dimitrov played some sublime tennis to down local favourite John Millman 6-3, 6-4.

Nishikori was joined in the quarter-finals by fellow countryman Yasutaka Uchiyama, who stunned British number one Kyle Edmund 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.Uchiyama, 26, is playing just his fifth tournament on the ATP World Tour and next takes on Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals. Chardy came back from losing the first set to beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3.