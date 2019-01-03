PBG/Remounts, Olympia victorious in Pak Cup Polo

LAHORE: PBG/Remounts and Olympia notched up sensational victories in the Pakistan Cup Polo Tournament, sponsored by Guard Group and Samba Bank, here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, PBG/Remounts defeated Polo D Sufi by six and half goals to four. For PBG/Remounts, which had half goal handicap advantage, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu played equally well and hammered a hat-trick each. From Polo D Sufi, the main contributor was Raja Temur Nadeem, who slammed in a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one goal.

Raja Temur opened the account of Polo D Sufi by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully to give his side 1-0 lead in the first chukker. PBG/Remounts bounced back in style in the second chukker and thwarted two back-to-back goals through Mumtaz and Nicolas to gain 2-1 lead. Before the end of the chukker, Raja Temur converted a 60-yard penalty to sqaure the things at 2-2. The third chukker was dominated by Polo D Sufi, who banged in a brace through Raja Temur and Ahmed Ali to give their side 4-2 edge.

But PBG/Remounts fought back strongly and dominated the entire fourth chukker by smashing in a qaurtet to pull back 6-4 lead. Mumtaz and Nicolas this time converted two tremendous goals each. With half goal handicap advantage, PBG/Remounts won the encounter by six and half goals to 4. Raja Sami Ullah and Goffredo Cutinelli officiated the match as field umpires. In the second match of the day, Olympia overcame spirited Guard Group/Diamond Paints by six goals to four and half.

Bilal Haye was star of the day as he thwarted three tremendous goals for the winning side while Goffredo Cutinelli contributed with a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt with a goal. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Hamza Mawaz Khan struck two goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Farooq Amin Sufi converted one goal apiece. Olympia were off to flying start as they launched a series of attacks on Guard Group/DP’s goal and succeeded in smashing in three outstanding goals to take 3-1 lead. Bilal Haye, Goffredo and Ahmed Zubair scored one goal each. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Hamza converted one to reduce the deficit to 3-1. Saqib started the second chukker with a field goal to further reduce the margin to 3-2. But Bilal Haye came from behind to fire in a field goal to stretch Olympia lead to 4-2.

The third chukker ws fully dominated by Guard Group/DP as they thwarted two back-to-back goals through Hamza ans Sufi Farooq to square the things at 4-4. Olympia bounced back strongly in the fourth and last chukker and slammed in two impressive goals to take 6-4 lead. With half goal handicap advantage for Guard Group/DP, the final score was six goals to four and half in favour of Olympia. Hissam Ali Hyder and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi supervised the match as field umpires.