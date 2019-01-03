Paine targets long-term improvement as series loss looms

Ashwin in India Test squad, Sharma dropped

Ag AFP

SYDNEY: India reversed their decision Wednesday to rule out top spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the fourth Test against Australia, while pace spearhead Ishant Sharma was mysteriously missing from their 13-man squad.

Indian officials had earlier told reporters Ashwin had not recovered from an abdominal strain that has kept him out of the last two Tests, and skipper Virat Kohli had lamented the offspinner’s absence, saying he was “very disappointed” to miss the final match of the series. But barely an hour later, his name was on the squad list tweeted by the BCCI, India’s governing body. “A decision on R Ashwin’s availability will be taken on the morning of the Test,” it said ahead of what is expected to be turning wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In a surprise, first-team regular Sharma was not included with the reasons unknown. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was named as his replacement.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was also on the squad list and could play alongside finger-spinner Ravindra Jadeja if Ashwin is not fit and India opt for two slow bowlers. Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma, who hit a gritty 63 in the first innings at Melbourne, is not available after jetting back to Mumbai to be with his wife who recently gave birth to baby. KL Rahul, who was axed for the last Melbourne Test, is back in contention and could open the innings with Mayank Agarwal, with Hanuma Vihari dropping back down to No.6 as cover for Rohit Sharma. The Ashwin u-turn was not explained although there was speculation that Jadeja may also not be fully fit. India go into the final Test 2-1 up and with a first series win in Australia in their sights. But Kohli insisted making history was not their primary motive.

Meanwhile Australia captain Tim Paine insisted Wednesday that his priority was to develop his inexperienced cricket team for the future even as they face the prospect of losing a home series against India for the first time. But he pledged that Australia would still pick the “best XI that we think is the best combination to win this Test” once they had seen the Sydney pitch. Australia, who have never lost a home series against India, go into Thursday’s fourth Test 2-1 down and in danger of Virat Kohli’s men completing a historic landmark Down Under.

India squad: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.