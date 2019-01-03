PCB releases new PSL song

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the new song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 here. “It is not just a song, it is an anthem and it takes a lot of effort to make one that the fans love and adore.” This time the song of the tournament - PSL 2019 - will be sung not by Atif Aslam or Ali Zafar. It will be sung by different singers.
