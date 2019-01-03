close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

PCB releases new PSL song

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the new song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 here. “It is not just a song, it is an anthem and it takes a lot of effort to make one that the fans love and adore.” This time the song of the tournament - PSL 2019 - will be sung not by Atif Aslam or Ali Zafar. It will be sung by different singers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports