PCB releases new PSL song

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released the new song of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 here. “It is not just a song, it is an anthem and it takes a lot of effort to make one that the fans love and adore.” This time the song of the tournament - PSL 2019 - will be sung not by Atif Aslam or Ali Zafar. It will be sung by different singers.