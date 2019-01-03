Wozniacki cruises in Auckland

AUCKLAND: Caroline Wozniacki began her warm up for her Australian Open title defence with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Laura Siegemund in the first round of the WTA Auckland Classic Wednesday. With tournament sixth seed Venus Williams an interested spectator, top-seed Wozniacki gave herself a pass mark against German qualifier Siegemund and declared the signs were good. The 28-year-old Dane, the runner up in Auckland last year on her way to winning in Melbourne, said she was looking forward to meeting Williams in the Auckland quarter-finals if both get through their second round matches on Thursday. Against Siegemund, Wozniacki broke in the fourth game of the first set and mostly controlled the match from there apart from dropping her service once in the second set. Wozniacki will play Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu in the second round while Williams plays fellow American Lauren Davis. Canadian Eugenie Bouchard’s comeback was almost derailed in an error-filled encounter with the 30-year-old Dutch journeywoman Bibiane Schoofs.