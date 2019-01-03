Chelsea sign Pulisic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: American international Christian Pulisic, regarded as one of the hottest properties in European football, signed for Premier League side Chelsea for a reported fee of A£58 million ($74m) from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The 20-year-old right winger — who has had more playing time in the Champions League this term than the Bundesliga as coach Lucien Favre generally prefers England international Jadon Sancho in that position — has been loaned back to the German league leaders until the end of the season. Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said she looked forward to Pulisic becoming a major influence at the club for years to come.
