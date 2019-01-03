Mani hopes Australia, SA will tour Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani on his return from tour of South Africa believes that Pakistan will host Australia and South Africa will be touring Pakistan for a couple of matches in their upcoming series.

Mani has held positive discussions with Cricket South Africa officials about them sending teams to Pakistan.An official of the PCB revealed that Cricket SA officials have told Mani that they will as a first step forward send the South African under-19, A, and women’s team to Pakistan and later they will be followed by their national squad.

He said the PCB is also optimistic that Cricket Australia might agree to play one or two ODIs in late March-April in Lahore and Karachi.But the source said that Mani had given the CSA detailed briefings on the improved situation in Pakistan and the strong security plan of the PCB for visiting teams.

Since September 2017, Pakistan has hosted the ICC World XI, Sri Lanka and West Indies for short T20 series in Lahore and Karachi and it also held the finals of the last two Pakistan Super League in Karachi.