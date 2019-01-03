Naghmi to start work in PCB next week

ISLAMABAD: Shafqat Naghmi takes over as the Chief Strategy and Implementation Officer of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for period of one year. The former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the PCB confirmed his appointment saying that he would officially resume the charge in office within a week time. “I have given my joining but would officially start working from next week.” Naghmi said his main focus would the domestic cricket and keeping liaison with federal and provincial government.