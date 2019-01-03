Sharapova thru after opponent’s injury

BEIJING: Former world number one Maria Sharapova qualified for the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen WTA after struggling against China’s great tennis hope Wang Xinyu, who was forced to retire from the match in pain. The fifth-seed Russian was surprised early on by the power of her 17-year-old opponent, who took the final game of the first set 7-6 and broke in the second.

But Wang Xinyu had to retire hurt, apparently after feeling pain in her thigh, while she was leading 5-2 in the second set. “You played unbelievable,” Sharapova told Wang, after the Chinese player announced she was retiring from the match, adding that the teenager had a great career ahead of her.

Wang won two junior doubles titles last year at two Grand Slam tournaments (at Wimbledon and the Australian Open). She was given a wild card for the tournament in Shenzhen. In the next round, Sharapova takes on top-seed Belorussian Aryna Sabalenka, who had an easy win over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday 6-3, 6-3.