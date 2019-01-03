Looters have no place in Imran’s ‘Naya Pakistan’: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said the looters and thieves have no place in ‘Naya Pakistan’ of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister expressed these views Wednesday during a media briefing. He said the ‘corruption train’ of former rulers has derailed and has sunk into the river of accountability.

He alleged that ‘Sharif dynasty’ and PPP’s Zardari looted the national exchequer but now it’s the mandate of the PTI to stop them from doing this. He claimed that Imran will never disappoint the nation.

The minister mocked opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz by saying that he only hurls hollow threats while former finance minister escaped abroad in ex-premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s plane. He further said no NRO will be given to the corrupt people as the PTI believes in the slogan of accountability for all.