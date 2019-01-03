SC tells NAB to complete probe into petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday disposed of matter relating to petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes after directing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete investigation in the matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing into case of petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes.

During the hearing, counsel for Pakistan State Oil (PSO) informed the court that an inquiry has been completed against former Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and others.

The court then disposed of the case after directing the NAB to complete the investigation in the matter.

The court on July 14, 2018 had directed the NAB to probe the matter of appointment of Imranul Haq as Managing Director PSO besides inquiring about those officials who were appointed on salary more than Rs1.5 million in the department.

The court had also directed NAB to investigate the matter of appointment of MD and other employees of PSO besides directing the Auditor General of Pakistan to make audit of PSO of three years and asked the MD to extend full cooperation to the AGPR for audit.

The court also ordered audit of all other departments besides directing the NAB to inquire if appointments in the PSO were made on political influence or merit.

MD PSO Imranul Haq had told the court that the then Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi appointed him as MD on the suggestion of a committee constituted for the purpose adding that his selection for the slot of MD was finalised from total six aspiring candidates, who had applied for the said post.