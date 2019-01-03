SC disposes of case against illegal Indian DTH sale

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has disposed of the case pertaining to illegal sale of Indian Direct to Home (DTH) technology boxes in Pakistan.

During the hearing here on Wednesday, the bench directed the committee constituted for probing the illegal sale of DTH technology to continue its work and submit report with the apex court every three months.