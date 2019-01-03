ECP notifies draft of 16 provincial constituencies of tribal districts

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday notified the preliminary draft of 16 constituencies of the districts of erstwhile Fata for representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to the Election Commission, “In pursuance of the Elections Act, 2017, read with the Elections Rules, 2017, the Election Commission hereby determines and notifies the share of tribal districts, belonging to erstwhile Fata for allocation of seats in KP Assembly in accordance with the provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution as amended vide 25th Amendment and in the light provisional results of 6th Population Census, 2017.”

Eight tribal districts will have a total of 16 constituencies for representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and they are: Bajaur with population of 1,093,684 will have three PA seats, Mohmand with 472,357 population will have two seats, Khyber with 986,973 population has three seats, Kurram with 619,553 population has two seats, Orakzai with 254,356 population has one seat, North Waziristan with 543,254 population has two seats, South Waziristan with 67,465 population has two seats and the Frontier Regions with 357,687 population have one seat. Constituencies were allocated as per population quota.

The Election Commission pointed out that while utmost efforts were made to make sure that variation among the constituencies is kept within the permissible range of 10 percent within a district, however, due to inevitable geographic and demographic features of the three districts, the range of 10 percent was exceeded with certain justifications. In Bajaur district, there are three provincial assembly constituencies, namely PK-100, PK-101 and PK-103, having population 351,555, 348,386 and 393,743, respectively. The variation among these constituencies is 12.44 percent, which has exceeded slightly from the permissible range, however, this was done due to peculiar tribal affiliations of the district.

Similarly, in Khyber district, there are three PA constituencies, namely PK-105, PK-106 and PK-107, with population of 314,569, 348,756 and 323,648, respectively. The variation among these constituencies is 10.39 percent that exceeded minutely from the permissible range. But this was done to avoid breaking of large administration units of the district.

However, the equation in Kurram district is quite interesting as there are two PA constituencies, namely, PK-108 and PK-109, having population of 339,247 and 280,306, respectively. The variation here is 19.44 per cent, which is significantly higher than the permissible range of 10 percent. But, the Election Commission explained, it was done due to certain reasons; a, Kurram district has a history of religious clashes, which demanded much prudence, b, the tribal affiliations were required to be kept in view while delimiting the constituencies, c, presently there are two NA constituencies, namely NA-45 and NA-46 on which recently, representatives were elected during the general elections, d, the extent of both NA constituencies had been kept in respect of PA constituencies as well, the electorate is well aware to their constituencies, thanks to successful conduct of elections in the recent past.