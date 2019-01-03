Martyred soldier buried

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A soldier, who was martyred during an operation against terrorists in Loralai, was laid to rest with state honors at his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.
A senior official of the Pakistan Army placed a floral wreath on the grave of martyred Subaidar Major Munawar.
Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at Shafqat Shaheed roundabout.
The officials of district administration, police and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral.
