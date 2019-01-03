close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Martyred soldier buried

National

JHANG: A soldier, who was martyred during an operation against terrorists in Loralai, was laid to rest with state honors at his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Pakistan Army placed a floral wreath on the grave of martyred Subaidar Major Munawar.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at Shafqat Shaheed roundabout.

The officials of district administration, police and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral.

