Martyred soldier buried

JHANG: A soldier, who was martyred during an operation against terrorists in Loralai, was laid to rest with state honors at his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Pakistan Army placed a floral wreath on the grave of martyred Subaidar Major Munawar.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at Shafqat Shaheed roundabout.

The officials of district administration, police and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral.