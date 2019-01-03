close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Indian lawyers delegation arrives

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

LAHORE: A delegation of Indian lawyers on Wednesday arrived in the City to participate in different functions being hosted by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC).

The delegation comprising 32 advocates reached Lahore through Wagah Border where PbBC vice-chairman Jam Younas and its tour committee’s chairman Rana Intizar welcomed them. The lawyers of the neighbouring country would stay in Lahore for five days during which they would attend a conference of the PbBC and other activities.

