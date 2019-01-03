close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

PPP, PTI blame game vitiates political atmosphere: Wattoo

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

OKARA: Former Punjab Chief Minister Manzoor Wattoo Wednesday said statements against the PPP leadership were not a better politicking before the verdict of the court.

Talking to newsmen, he said blame game between the PPP and the PTI was vitiating political atmosphere in the country. He termed the overthrowing of Sindh government slogan a funny talk.

He lauded the intention of the PPP of launching a legal and constitutional fight. Wattoo said to change a majority into a minority was not a good tradition. He said the PPP and the PML-N could not be damaged completely.

He said character-assassination of politicians mentioned in the JIT report was an uncivilised act. Wattoo said the PTI must honour the PPP mandate in Sindh.

He accused the PML-N of being the beneficiary of army dictatorship, saying the PPP had its strong roots among the masses and it could not be made irrelevant in Pakistan politics.

The former CM urged the government to declare an agriculture emergency in the province.

He said petrol rates should be decreased further, and farmers must be provided cheap electricity. 2 KILLERS ARRESTED: Police Wednesday claimed of arresting two killers of a minor boy. The other day 10-year-old Waseem Jaffar’s mutilated body was found in fields near Rajowal.

