Thu Jan 03, 2019
Man held with narcotics in Toba

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Sadr police Wednesday recovered several kilograms of hashish from a man on Motorway (M-4) interchange at Gojra.

According to a police official, on a tip-off police signaled a car that was coming from Peshawar to Gojra and arrested accused Altaf Hussain Khan of Chrsadda and recovered hashish packets hidden in the car. The accomplice of Altaf managed to escape.

