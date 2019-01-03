Gas loadshedding in Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Citizens Wednesday experienced gas loadshedding for several hours. The gas outage paralyzed all activities in the city and forced the people to purchase food from shops in the city. The domestic women also faced problems due to this problem. The locals urged higher authorities to look into the matter.
