Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Gas loadshedding in Pakpattan

National

January 3, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Citizens Wednesday experienced gas loadshedding for several hours. The gas outage paralyzed all activities in the city and forced the people to purchase food from shops in the city. The domestic women also faced problems due to this problem. The locals urged higher authorities to look into the matter.

