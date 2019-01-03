Sherpao accuses PTI govt of promoting cronyism

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Wednesday accused the federal government of promoting favouritism, nepotism and cronyism.

Through a statement, he said the contract for Mohmand dam project had been awarded to the company owned by the son of the Advisor to prime minister on Commerce which amounted to a conflict of interests.

Aftab Sherpao said the award of the contract raised questions about the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s claim of transparency and fair-play as it was an example of “clash of interests” because the firm of the PM’s adviser had participated in the bidding process. He said the project had become controversial.

The QWP head said the PTI leaders had claimed they would fight corruption and discourage nepotism, but their actions belied their assertions. Those claiming to establish a state on the model of the Medina State were now promoting cronyism, he added.

“The rulers had claimed they would uphold merit and ensure transparency, but their actions speak volumes about their deeds,” he maintained.

The QWP leader demanded an inquiry into the matter to establish facts. He said the federal government had given in to the temptation and started promoting favouritism.

Turning to the much-trumpeted Rapid Bus Transit (BRT), he said the contract for the project was awarded to a blacklisted company. The quality of work on the project was not up to the mark, he added.

He also commented on the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal which held the incumbent and former speakers of the provincial assembly responsible for promoting nepotism and cronyism.

Aftab Sherpao said the three-member tribunal ruled in its judgement on an appeal against the appointment of a junior officer as the secretary of the assembly that the incumbent and former speakers of KP Assembly promoted nepotism and favouritism at the cost of merit and transparency.

Nazim says KP police role model for other provinces: District Nazim of Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan on Wednesday said police had offered sacrifices during the wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a meeting of police officials and councillors at the Gulbahar Police Station, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had become a role model for the force in other provinces.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had introduced the culture of merit in the KP police and politicians could no more influence the cops.

The nazim stressed the need for coordination between police and councillors for the elimination of crimes from Peshawar.

The Dispute Resolution Councils meetings should be held regularly for resolution of problems, he added.

Town-I Council Nazim Zahid Nadeem thanked Superintendent of Police (SP) City for extending cooperation to the elected representatives for resolving local issues.

Mushaira held at University of Swat: Poets enthralled young participants at a Pashto mushaira at the University of Swat on Wednesday.

Around 21 poet students from different departments participated in the event organised by SUVASTU Literary Society.

University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan, Registrar Zahidullah, Provost Dr Fazal Rabi, deputy provost Sagher Ahmad and faculty members were among the attendees.

Prof Bakhtzada Danish, Prof Attur Rehman Atta, Fazal Subhan Afghani, Rizwanullah Shamal and Faiz Ali Khan Faiz acted as judges.

In the poetry competition, Waheedullah Qaraar, a student of Department of Media & Communication Studies, was declared ‘Poet of the Campus’ as he won the first position while Tufail Ahmad Malal of the same department and Mujtaba

Kamal from Biotechnology Department got second positions.

Najeebullah Afghan of the Media & Communication Studies won the third position in the poetry contest.

Appreciation certificates and shields along with cash money were distributed among best participants of the contest.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan presided over the contest. He said that literary activities on the campus provided a platform to the students to awaken their creative sense.