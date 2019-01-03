Pak Army shoots down another Indian quadcopter

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Tuesday shot down an Indian spy Quadcopter in Satwal Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement, ISPR Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafor stated that Pakistan Army shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Satwal Sector on LoC. He said, “Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, InshaaAllah.”

Earlier, Director General Dr. Mohammad Faysal summoned the Indian Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary are regularly targeting civilian populated areas. In 2018, the Indian forces carried out more than 2158 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulted in the martyrdoms of 36 innocent civilians, while injuring 158 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 2969 ceasefire violations.