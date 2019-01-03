SC disposes of Kohistan video case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of the plea pertaining to the Kohistan video scandal and directed the petitioner to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to include terror clauses in the case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to the six years old Kohistan video scandal that led to the murder of five women on the directives of a Jirga. During the proceedings, the additional attorney general informed the court that the video regarding the Kohistan scandal was not fake.

He said Shamsuddin, who was main accused in the case and responsible for the incident, had been murdered while nine others were in custody.

Meanwhile, the petitioner requested the court to transfer the trial from Kohistan to Abbottabad and pleaded to add terrorism clause in the case. However, the apex court directed him to approach the PHC for further remedy and wrapped up the case.

In May 2012, Afzal Kohistani had uploaded a video on social media showing his brothers dancing at a programme, with some girls singing and clapping.