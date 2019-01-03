close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 3, 2019

SC disposes of Kohistan video case

Top Story

A
APP
January 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday disposed of the plea pertaining to the Kohistan video scandal and directed the petitioner to approach the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to include terror clauses in the case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar resumed hearing of the suo motu case pertaining to the six years old Kohistan video scandal that led to the murder of five women on the directives of a Jirga. During the proceedings, the additional attorney general informed the court that the video regarding the Kohistan scandal was not fake.

He said Shamsuddin, who was main accused in the case and responsible for the incident, had been murdered while nine others were in custody.

Meanwhile, the petitioner requested the court to transfer the trial from Kohistan to Abbottabad and pleaded to add terrorism clause in the case. However, the apex court directed him to approach the PHC for further remedy and wrapped up the case.

In May 2012, Afzal Kohistani had uploaded a video on social media showing his brothers dancing at a programme, with some girls singing and clapping.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story