close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Turkey today

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark upon a two-day official visit to Turkey from today (Thursday).

He has been invited for the visit by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prime Minister Khan will meet Turkish president and discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries during his stay in capital Ankara.

The diplomatic sources told The News that the visit of prime minister has conspicuous significance in the backdrop of the important developments taking place in the region. Views pertaining to regional and international situation will also be exchanged between the leaders of the two countries. The prime minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story