5 soldiers killed in Afghanistan camp attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANDAHAR: At least five Afghan soldiers were killed and six others wounded after Taliban militants attacked an army camp in Maywand district of southern Kandahar province Tuesday night, a local official said Wednesday.
“Afghan National Army personnel repelled Taliban militants armed with guns and rocket propelled grenades after the militants stormed the camp outside the district center overnight,” a local official said.
KANDAHAR: At least five Afghan soldiers were killed and six others wounded after Taliban militants attacked an army camp in Maywand district of southern Kandahar province Tuesday night, a local official said Wednesday.
“Afghan National Army personnel repelled Taliban militants armed with guns and rocket propelled grenades after the militants stormed the camp outside the district center overnight,” a local official said.