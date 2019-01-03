close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
Agencies
January 3, 2019

5 soldiers killed in Afghanistan camp attack

KANDAHAR: At least five Afghan soldiers were killed and six others wounded after Taliban militants attacked an army camp in Maywand district of southern Kandahar province Tuesday night, a local official said Wednesday.

“Afghan National Army personnel repelled Taliban militants armed with guns and rocket propelled grenades after the militants stormed the camp outside the district center overnight,” a local official said.

