Four colliers die in Chamalang coalmine blast

QUETTA: At least four colliers died and one other received injuries in a coalmine explosion after accumulation methane gas in Chamalang, 300 km away from Duki area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Provincial Chief Inspector Mines Ifthikhar Ahmed told APP that five coalminers were extracting coalmine from a depth of thousands feet when suddenly blast was occurred after accumulation methane gas. As a result, two brothers among four died on the spot while one other received wounds.

Local administrations including police, Levies force and mines rescue team reached the site after receiving information about the incident.

The bodies of the victims and injured were pulled out from the damaged coalmine by rescue team.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital from where the bodies were identified as 45-year-old Habib-ur-Rehman, his son 18-year-old Muhammad Javed and his brother 35-year-old Muhammad Siddiq and 20-year-old Khalid.

The all victims were reported to be resident of Afghanistan. The all bodies were sent to their native town after completion of medico legal formalities.