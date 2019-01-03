Lahore beat Pindi to lift U13 crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Lahore beat Rawalpindi by 40 runs to win the PCB Under-13 Cricket Tournament at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.
Put into bat first, Lahore managed 143-3 in the allotted 25 overs with Obaid Shahid (54) being the top-scorer. Rawalpindi in reply, were bowled out for 101.
Fahamul Haq (3-4) and Muhammad Usman (2-15) were pick of bowlers for Lahore.
Winners and Runners-up teams’ players were handed over kit-bags. Ubaid Shahid (Lahore, 54 runs & 1 wicket) was named man of the final match. Best Batsman award also went to Ubaid Shahid. Zohaib Khan of Lahore (14 wickets) was declared best bowler of the tournament. Best all-rounder was Mohammad Arshad of Rawalpindi (149 runs and 4 wickets).
Scores in brief: Lahore 141-3 in 25 overs (Obaid Shahid 54, Faham ul Haq 26). Rawalpindi 101 all out in 22.3 overs (Irshad Ahmed 29, Azan Mehdi 20; Fahamul Haq 3-4, Muhammad Usman 2-15). Result: Lahore won by 40 Runs.
