Madagascar police fire tear gas to break up protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANTANANARIVO: Madagascan security forces on Wednesday fired tear gas to break up a protest by supporters of losing presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana, who claims he was denied victory in last month´s election because of fraud.
In the run-off vote on December 19, Ravalomanana won 44 percent against the winner Andry Rajoelina on 55 percent, according to official results.
Thousands of Ravalomanana´s supporters gathered in the centre of the capital Antananarivo but were quickly dispersed by police using tear gas, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. "We came to erect a giant screen projecting anomalies in the second-round election but we were fired at with tear gas," Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, a lawmaker from Ravalomanana´s party, told the media.
ANTANANARIVO: Madagascan security forces on Wednesday fired tear gas to break up a protest by supporters of losing presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana, who claims he was denied victory in last month´s election because of fraud.
In the run-off vote on December 19, Ravalomanana won 44 percent against the winner Andry Rajoelina on 55 percent, according to official results.
Thousands of Ravalomanana´s supporters gathered in the centre of the capital Antananarivo but were quickly dispersed by police using tear gas, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. "We came to erect a giant screen projecting anomalies in the second-round election but we were fired at with tear gas," Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, a lawmaker from Ravalomanana´s party, told the media.