Madagascar police fire tear gas to break up protest

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascan security forces on Wednesday fired tear gas to break up a protest by supporters of losing presidential candidate Marc Ravalomanana, who claims he was denied victory in last month´s election because of fraud.

In the run-off vote on December 19, Ravalomanana won 44 percent against the winner Andry Rajoelina on 55 percent, according to official results.

Thousands of Ravalomanana´s supporters gathered in the centre of the capital Antananarivo but were quickly dispersed by police using tear gas, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. "We came to erect a giant screen projecting anomalies in the second-round election but we were fired at with tear gas," Hanitra Razafimanantsoa, a lawmaker from Ravalomanana´s party, told the media.