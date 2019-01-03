US seeks access to ex-Marine detained in Russia

BRASILIA: The United States is expecting to quickly get consular access to a former Marine arrested in Russia for alleged spying to learn more about the charges, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

"If the detention is not appropriate we will demand his immediate return," Pompeo told reporters while on a visit to Brazil, where he was attending the inauguration of that country´s new government. Russia´s FSB security service said Monday it had detained the American, who he said was "carrying out an act of espionage."

The man was identified as Paul Whelan, 48, a former Marine now employed as director of global security at US-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner.