Sanjrani, Imran discuss Senate matters

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and both sides discussed matters pertaining to the Senate.

However, the meeting should be seen in context of a PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s recent statement of his party’s readiness to move a no-trust motion against Sanjrani.

However, media reports suggested that the PPP appeared to be confused on taking forward this proposed move. Khokhar had claimed to bring the motion against Sanjrani with the support of PML-N. However, nothing concrete has surfaced in this context so far from the opposition parties.